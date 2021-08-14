Ryan Fetzner

5BB Giggle Shark IPA Label Mockup

Ryan Fetzner
Ryan Fetzner
  • Save
5BB Giggle Shark IPA Label Mockup beer typography strips stars logos hops design label design packaging illustration badge design vector flat logo minimal branding
Download color palette

Finalized 16oz. beer can label for @CommitMarketing for their client: 5 Branches Brewing. This artwork was approved and sent into print production in Summer 2021.

Ryan Fetzner
Ryan Fetzner

More by Ryan Fetzner

View profile
    • Like