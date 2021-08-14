Jojo - лапшичная в формате американского рамен-бара. Символ ресторана живая жаба джо джо.

Jojo is a noodle in the format of an American ramen bar. The symbol of the restaurant is a live toad jo jo.

Vyacheslav Lipin — Graphic Designer

Email: slav.lipin@yandex.ru

2021