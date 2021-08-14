Vyacheslav Lipin

Vyacheslav Lipin
Vyacheslav Lipin
Jojo logo ramen vector illustration logotype logo graphic design design branding
Jojo - лапшичная в формате американского рамен-бара. Символ ресторана живая жаба джо джо.

Jojo is a noodle in the format of an American ramen bar. The symbol of the restaurant is a live toad jo jo.

Vyacheslav Lipin — Graphic Designer
Email: slav.lipin@yandex.ru

2021

Posted on Aug 14, 2021
Vyacheslav Lipin
Vyacheslav Lipin

