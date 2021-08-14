Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Haydeé

Golden Fish

Haydeé
Haydeé
  • Save
Golden Fish realistic draw colors drawing designer student design illustration graphic design
Download color palette

Illustration made it with Faber castel color technique on drawing sketchbook

Haydeé
Haydeé

More by Haydeé

View profile
    • Like