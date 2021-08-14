Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Leysan

Love Calculator – Daily UI 004

Leysan
Leysan
  • Save
Love Calculator – Daily UI 004 dailyui 002 calculator love ui ux design dailyui
Download color palette

Hello 🤙
I'm glad to share with you my new shot. It's a love calculator concept. By entering the date of birth of yourself and your crash, you can find out your compatibility 💔
In fact, I can write any description here because nobody reads it😋

View all tags
Posted on Aug 14, 2021
Leysan
Leysan

More by Leysan

View profile
    • Like