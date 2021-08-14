Subscriptions and expenses tracking app UX/UI study

🎟️Designers, LAST CHANCE! Learn character design for animation with illustrator & motion director Sarah Beth Morgan on August 18 & 25! 🎟️
Since subscriptions and various services are gaining more and more popularity as time goes by, I tried my hand at seeing what an app tracking savings, expenses and subscriptions might look and feel like.
Being able to manage and have a good overview of one’s expenses is vital for a user to be able to assess their cash expenditure and see which subscription or service they might no longer need and analyse what they might want to cut back on.
This is where $AVER comes in - it helps keep all of your expenses in one place and easy to monitor, manage and check.