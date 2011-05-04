Benn Raistrick

Wreckers Rampage

Wreckers Rampage grunge rust metal graffiti
a personal piece looking at creating getting as much detail as possible from scratch some light issues on the centre of the grill but happy with the rusted edges

Posted on May 4, 2011
Designer and Founder of Gravita
