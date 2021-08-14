Minh Minh Hằng

[Daily UI] Redesign Messenger in desktop - dark mode

[Daily UI] Redesign Messenger in desktop - dark mode facebook messenger chat chating dark mode redesign desktop messenger ui ux design daily ui
I try to redesign the Messenger app in Desktop, with dark mode

