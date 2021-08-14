Minh Minh Hằng

[Daily UI] Calculator with neumorphism style

Minh Minh Hằng
Minh Minh Hằng
  • Save
[Daily UI] Calculator with neumorphism style neumorphirm style neumorphism calculator ux ui design daily ui
Download color palette

The 3rd shot is calculator app and I chose the neumorphism style :)

View all tags
Posted on Aug 14, 2021
Minh Minh Hằng
Minh Minh Hằng

More by Minh Minh Hằng

View profile
    • Like