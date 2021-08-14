fahimafahibd

Coffee label design.

fahimafahibd
fahimafahibd
  • Save
Coffee label design. creative marketing art box foodpackaging packagingdesign customlabels flyers printing productlabel stickers labels illustrator logo illustration labeldesign design graphic design branding labe
Download color palette

If you need any designs, feel free and contact me. I will respond you ASAP.
Follow me
LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/in/fahimafahi
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/fahimafahibd/

fahimafahibd
fahimafahibd

More by fahimafahibd

View profile
    • Like