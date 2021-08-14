Logo Design | B & P Letter Mark | initial Logo design

Hi everyone!

Hope you are like my Logo which is combine with letter "B" & "P".

Don't forget to press the ❤️ Button & share your opinion and follow me.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

👇 CONTACT FOR NEW PROJECT :

📩 hasanm97478@gmail.com

☛ Fiverr: www.fiverr.com/mehedi97478

☛ WhatsApp: +8801533567727

Best regards

Mehedi Hasan