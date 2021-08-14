Jonnie Rozin

DailyUI 005 - App Icon

DailyUI 005 - App Icon app branding design ux ui minimal
Since I'm not an illustrator or graphic designer, I usually stray away from designing app icons. So instead of designing from scratch or redesigning, for today's DailyUI, I recreated Slack's app icon! It was actually much easier than I expected, and showed me that I can actually design app icons better than I thought. #dailyui 005

Posted on Aug 14, 2021
