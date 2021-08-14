👉 Learn the fundamentals of beautiful, accessible design with Cat Noone in our next live & interactive Dribbble Crash Course! Get tickets now.👈
Постер к фильму «Джокер» / «Joker» Movie Poster
Постер-афиша к фильму «Джокер» сделанный для портфолио. Хотелось сделать что-то интересное, поэтому использовал эффект под названием глитч. Это моя первая работа. Мой опыт в сфере дизайна около 2-х месяцев. Надеюсь вам понравилась моя работа. Буду рад вашим комментариям.
The poster for the film «Joker» was made for the portfolio. I wanted to do something interesting, so I used an effect called glitch. This is my first job. Experience in design for about 2 months. Hope you enjoyed my work. I would be glad to receive your comment