Постер к фильму «Джокер» / «Joker» Movie Poster

Постер-афиша к фильму «Джокер» сделанный для портфолио. Хотелось сделать что-то интересное, поэтому использовал эффект под названием глитч. Это моя первая работа. Мой опыт в сфере дизайна около 2-х месяцев. Надеюсь вам понравилась моя работа. Буду рад вашим комментариям.

The poster for the film «Joker» was made for the portfolio. I wanted to do something interesting, so I used an effect called glitch. This is my first job. Experience in design for about 2 months. Hope you enjoyed my work. I would be glad to receive your comment