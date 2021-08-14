Good for Sale
Louvree - Logo Design

Louvree - Logo Design skin clinic clinic beauty illustration graphic design brand guidelines dribbble design branding logo branding logo logo design
Louvree - Logo Design

Louvree - Logo Design

Heloo Everyone✋🏻

Here’s my exploration of Louvree Logo Design. This logo depicts a flower, and is combined with pink which gives a feminine impression. This logo is suitable for a beauty clinic, or something

What do you think?
Hope you like it, Feel free give some feedback. And don't forget to press love button if you like it 😊

For Business & Inquiry: hellohatypo@gmail.com

