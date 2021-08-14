Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
New Logo for CD Castellón and kit design

A proposal of a modern monochrome logo for “Les Albinegres”, with only the black and white colours of the Spanish club but saving the most representing symbols such as the castle in the lower part and the four stripes of the “Senyera”, represented in black and white as the stripes of the jersey of the club. The proposal kit declines the vertical stripes in a horizontal faded way, a modern shift for a classic.

