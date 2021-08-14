Sagar Ajithkumar

Mobile Application Task Manager

Sagar Ajithkumar
Sagar Ajithkumar
  • Save
Mobile Application Task Manager graph profilescreen clean web design 3d taskmanager mobileapp uidesign ux ui
Download color palette

Sharing few screens of my previous project.
hope you guys like it

View all tags
Posted on Aug 14, 2021
Sagar Ajithkumar
Sagar Ajithkumar

More by Sagar Ajithkumar

View profile
    • Like