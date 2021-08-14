ParkSpot - Logo Design

ParkSpot - WordMark and Symbol for a parking lot company that provides quality and seamless car parking and management service.

The brief was brought to me by FakeClients.com

The wordmark is a solid typeface with bold features that will highlight itself very well on billboards or walls to indicate drivers.

The symbol shows a location pin and a star sign that signifies quality, excellence, and innovation.

The colors dark muted green and bright yellow are in contrast with each other that I think would go well with the brand nature.