Roots Rock Reggae

Inspired by the great, the legend Bob Marley and the wailers song Roots rock reggae

Play I some music: (dis a) reggae music!
Roots, rock, reggae: dis a reggae music!
Hey, Mister Music, sure sounds good to me!
I can't refuse it: what to be got to be.
Feel like dancing, dance 'cause we are free;
Feel like dancing, come dance with me!

Posted on Aug 14, 2021
