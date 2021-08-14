Jorge Villegas

Buildium mobile app widgets

Like the saying goes... when iOS gives you more opportunities to enhance the user's experience, you do lemonade! Right?

Joke aside, when Apple announced widgets, we got to work right on it. A faster and easier way to see your unread messages and task? Take action right from the home screen? Yes please!!! 🙌

Posted on Aug 14, 2021
