Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Krishanpal Singh

Recharge India App

Krishanpal Singh
Krishanpal Singh
  • Save
Recharge India App interaction user experience charging station 3d design ux ui electric vehicle dark mode charger
Download color palette

An app designed in collaboration with Plug India community to help EV owners find the best and the nearest charging station for their vehicle.

In shot is the onboarding experience for the user.

Hit L is you like it ❤️

Krishanpal Singh
Krishanpal Singh
Designing for Growth @Unacademy 📖

More by Krishanpal Singh

View profile
    • Like