Sonali Kshirsagar

Day 68: E-commerce App Part 1

Sonali Kshirsagar
Sonali Kshirsagar
Day 68: E-commerce App Part 1
Hi Guys 🖐,
"100 Days UI Challenge"
This is my design for an E-commerce app for fruits, Vegetables, Flowers, etc...
I'm posting this app design into two-part so here is part 1st.
Let me know your Awesome Feedback
Don't forget to Like❤ it :)
Thank you !!

Sonali Kshirsagar
Sonali Kshirsagar

