PSG Logo Redesign

This is PSG Logo. I've tried to make a Redesign version of previous logo. Hope you will love it.

-------------------------------------------------------------

Paris Saint-Germain Football Club, commonly referred to as Paris Saint-Germain, Paris SG, or simply Paris or PSG, is a professional football club based in Paris, France. They compete in Ligue 1, the top division of French football.

-------------------------------------------------------------

Hey Good People!!! 👋

Press the Love Button ; please don’t forget to follow me!

Thanks for watching it.

-------------------------------------------------------------

👇 CONTACT FOR NEW PROJECT :

📩 ashick.5889@gmail.com

-Regards-

ashicks

Thank You.