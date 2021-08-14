Ashick's ┃ Logo Designer

PSG Logo Redesign

PSG Logo Redesign dimaria neymar mbappe messi logodesign eiffeltower logo design logodesigner ashicks ligue1 football vector logoredesign redesign brand branding clublogo parissaintgermain logo psg
This is PSG Logo. I've tried to make a Redesign version of previous logo. Hope you will love it.
Paris Saint-Germain Football Club, commonly referred to as Paris Saint-Germain, Paris SG, or simply Paris or PSG, is a professional football club based in Paris, France. They compete in Ligue 1, the top division of French football.
👇 CONTACT FOR NEW PROJECT :

📩 ashick.5889@gmail.com

-Regards-
ashicks
