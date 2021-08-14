PSG Logo Redesign

🎟️Designers, LAST CHANCE! Learn character design for animation with illustrator & motion director Sarah Beth Morgan on August 18 & 25! 🎟️
This is PSG Logo. I've tried to make a Redesign version of previous logo. Hope you will love it.
Paris Saint-Germain Football Club, commonly referred to as Paris Saint-Germain, Paris SG, or simply Paris or PSG, is a professional football club based in Paris, France. They compete in Ligue 1, the top division of French football.
👇 CONTACT FOR NEW PROJECT :
📩 ashick.5889@gmail.com
