Charlie Rose

Pocki Money card animation

Pocki Money card animation card motion motion graphics mobile animation card animation ui design illustration design app uidesign ui
I originally created these illustrations for a budgeting app I designed called Pocki Money. I thought it would be nice to add this playful motion to the illustration when swiping the cards.

