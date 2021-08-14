PLANTS APP

Greetings Dribbblers!

This app is basically all about plants and their information, it tells whether a plant is edible or toxic or whatever it is user can search a plant and see the details individually by clicking on his desired item.

Please don't forget to give me a lovely feedback, your feedback means a lot to me.

LIKE IF YOU LIKED IT and FOLLOW FOR MORE INTERESTING DESIGNS.

For PAID PROJECT contact me on :

Whatsapp: +92 3320575961

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/MuhammadWajahat.wam/

Fiverr: Fiverr.com/m_wajahat_ktk

Thank You! 😊