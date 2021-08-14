Landing Page - Electronics

Hello Dribbblers,

Today we’re glad to present you our new concept for the website of an Electronics service company. Hope you guys liked it.

Want to see more in the future? Don’t miss any of our shots and follow us on Dribbble with a ❤️

We are available for new challenges, Get in touch with our team.

📪 Email: hello@thepotatostudio.co.in

Thank you ✌🏻