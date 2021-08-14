zahid mangis

Penuth logo in real life

zahid mangis
zahid mangis
  • Save
Penuth logo in real life ui vector illustration website logo design minimal typography graphicdesign branding
Download color palette

If you want to know about this project
Go my feed open penuth sketch
From there all the information available

Contact me if you want to hire me :

Gmail: zhdmng@gmail.com
WhatsApp: +923032145021

Thank You

zahid mangis
zahid mangis

More by zahid mangis

View profile
    • Like