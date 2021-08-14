🎟️Designers, LAST CHANCE! Learn character design for animation with illustrator & motion director Sarah Beth Morgan on August 18 & 25! 🎟️
Dashboard illustration animation is part of UI, UX I have created this animation for your commercial and personal projects free of cost. Please don't forget to hit the like button your appreciation will increase me to create more free animations for you with the Lottie file color editor you can change the color of each layer all layers are arranged and have their own names. You can also hire me for your UI, UX Lottie animation projects.
Lottie Animation Download Link: https://lottiefiles.com/73084-dashborad-ui-animation