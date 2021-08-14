Muhammad Wajahat

MUSIC APP

Let me tell you about the design, Boostbox is a party music application in which a user can join a party as a guest or create a party as a host! No individual user (Guest) has the authority to change the music this authority is only with the host of the party, user is just able to vote or add a song to the music queue.

