Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Jorge Villegas

Responsive dashboard for a resident portal

Jorge Villegas
Jorge Villegas
Hire Me
  • Save
Responsive dashboard for a resident portal portal resident dashboard responsive web app web design mobile ux ui
Responsive dashboard for a resident portal portal resident dashboard responsive web app web design mobile ux ui
Download color palette
  1. 01. Resident Center Web.png
  2. 04. Resident Center Web - Responsive.png

Worked on this dashboard for a resident portal a while back. The coolest part was to work with the engineering team to make sure our responsive views were spot on! Weblow came in clutch, as usual! 🙌

View all tags
Posted on Aug 14, 2021
Jorge Villegas
Jorge Villegas
Available for web/mobile design projects.
Hire Me

More by Jorge Villegas

View profile
    • Like