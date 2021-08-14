Rani Design

Mobile Design - "Handmade Shop & Lectures" App

Rani Design
Rani Design
  • Save
Mobile Design - "Handmade Shop & Lectures" App lecture shopping app selling apps mobile calming natural branding ui clean app design
Download color palette

Hey guys 👋
This is my design "Handmade Shop & Lectures App".
Designed with a natural and calming feel.✨

Press "L" if you like it.❤️
And leave your feedback in the comments!😃💕
Thanks for watching it.

Rani Design
Rani Design

More by Rani Design

View profile
    • Like