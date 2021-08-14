Jorge Villegas

Payment screen for a resident portal

Hey y'all! Long time without posting anything here. I've been busy creating some cool products. I'll start being more active here so hopefully will get in touch!!

This is a mock for a resident portal where users can check their charges, make payments, and set up auto pay! Let me know what you think!

See ya! 🤟

Posted on Aug 14, 2021
