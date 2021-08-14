Penuth Sketch

🎟️Designers, LAST CHANCE! Learn character design for animation with illustrator & motion director Sarah Beth Morgan on August 18 & 25! 🎟️
Penuth is a small business company. This company sells peanut Professionally.
But they couldn't make any brand for his business. Now they have given me the job of making a great brand for them. so let's do it.
You can see in this picture. I made a sketch after a lot of hard work and research.
I looked at their competitor And also saw their target audience. I saw it all and made it accordingly How to beat their competitors. finally, i come up with this.
I used peanut shape as a logo you can see this in sketch. And I used brown color for all the branding.
When we do a lot of research. The risk automatically Decrease.
That's how brand succeed.
You can see the whole project in the coming posts.