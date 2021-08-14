Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Sanskar Tiwari

web design: landing page

Sanskar Tiwari
Sanskar Tiwari
  • Save
web design: landing page saas landing page landing page desing app landingpage branding saas website web design homepage landingpage
Download color palette

Landing page design for CertifySimple.

It's a Google Slide addon to generate certificates and send via Gmail in less than 3 clicks.

A lot of iteration and work have been done to make this, so i will really appreciate if you can share your thoughts about the landing page.

Sanskar Tiwari
Sanskar Tiwari

More by Sanskar Tiwari

View profile
    • Like