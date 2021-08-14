Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
National Mourning Day Bengali Poster Design | জাতীয় শোক দিবস

National Mourning Day Bengali Poster Design | জাতীয় শোক দিবস national mourning day poster mourning day 2021 poster design mourning day poster bengali poster design bangla poster design poster design poster national mourning day mourning day august 15 15 august
National Mourning Day is a public holiday in Bangladesh on August 15th.

It commemorates the murder of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, known as the 'Father of the Nation' on this day in 1975.

