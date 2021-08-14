Costa Mesa, CA

Anna Skidmore

I decided to do a few things that I love about this city. Before COVID I visited friends here and I fell in love with the local shopping anti-malls and would love to visit again for their artwalk, murals, and zen garden.

Rebound of
Design a sticker set inspired by a city you love.
By Dribbble
