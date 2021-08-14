Safari Explore Nature

Faisal Islam

In this app design, I want to show the informations of particular tourist places through attractive designs that is user friendly and catchy.

In this app we can easily locate our searched places through the map icon, and we can also search our favorite place through the search bar.

This design is also having the login feature that can store your valuable data that help you to give better results.

Posted on Aug 14, 2021
