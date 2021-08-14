Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Save the Rhino - Logo Design

Logo Design for Save the rhino. The logo design I made symbolizes the helping hand of the human combined with the rhino. The rhino is particularly threatened because of the hunt for its horn. The hand of the human is protecting its horn.

ZORM - Rick van Houten © rick@zorm.nl

