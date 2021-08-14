Shreya Mujumdar

The Earth Spirit

Shreya Mujumdar
Shreya Mujumdar
  • Save
The Earth Spirit fantasy nature digital art digital illustration
Download color palette

My interpretation of how the Earth's spirit would look like in its purest form- a vision of nature in all its glory.

View all tags
Posted on Aug 14, 2021
Shreya Mujumdar
Shreya Mujumdar

More by Shreya Mujumdar

View profile
    • Like