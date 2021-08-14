Neelisha Patil

Digi - Website UI Design for a Digital Strategy Company

Digi - Website UI Design for a Digital Strategy Company illustration vector company figma design branding logo graphic design ui
Digi - Website UI Design for a Digital Strategy Company has been shared. A dark theme is used throughout all pages and yellow color is highlighted for certain elements so that it's cleared visible and readable to the visitor.

Rounded corners has been used in elements for a sleeker look and feel.

Posted on Aug 14, 2021
