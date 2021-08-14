LOGO DARK CAFE

Ramin Rostami

DARK CAFE
Agency: @sarvefiroozeh
2021 Tehran
Art Director & Graphic Designer
@ramin.rostami1989
Motion Designer
Naeimeh Namaki
@naeimeh_namaki
#logo #branding #cafe #graphicdesign #design #raminrostami #naeimehnamaki #motiongraphics #poster #sarvefiroozeh #2021

Posted on Aug 14, 2021
