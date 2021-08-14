Lionel

DailyUI#001 - Sign Up

DailyUI#001 - Sign Up design web webdesign website dailyui ui ux
The challenge of the first day of the dailyUI challenge is to design a login page. I chose to design the login page of a community association's website. in order not to design just to design but to try to bring a "real" dimension to my project.

Posted on Aug 14, 2021
