Rohan kumar

Social media advertisement using photo manupulation

Rohan kumar
Rohan kumar
  • Save
Social media advertisement using photo manupulation minimal adobe photoshop poster a day ad advertisemen social media poster branding graphic design
Download color palette

It is a simple yet effective poster for a any company. It is made using three different images.
If you have any suggestions, let me know in the comments.

credits:
https://www.msi.com/Content-Creation/Creator-Z16-A11UX
https://unsplash.com/photos/fHnM6I293_4

Rohan kumar
Rohan kumar

More by Rohan kumar

View profile
    • Like