Rick van Houten (ZORM)

Eiffel Tower Logo - Paris Logo Design

Eiffel Tower Logo - Paris Logo Design paris symbol design paris logo design eiffel tower minimal logo parislogodesign parislogo eiffeltowerlogo eiffel tower logo eiffel-tower-logo-design eiffel-tower-logo eiffeltower eiffeltower logo eiffel
The Eiffel Tower. Also known as "La dame de for". One of the most famous city symbols of the world. I created this Eiffel Tower logo design with the goal to keep it as minimal as possible, yet recognizable.

