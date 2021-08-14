Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Eduardo Corrêa

Landing Page to T-shirt Store #DailyUI #003

Eduardo Corrêa
Eduardo Corrêa
  • Save
Landing Page to T-shirt Store #DailyUI #003 website landingpage ecommerce ui design app
Download color palette

On this project, i designed to my t-shirt store campaign. I used 3 main elements: CTA, Copy and chat button.

Available on: https://storelumi.com/cirio-de-nazare-2021-lumi-store

#DailyUI #003 #landingpage #ui #store #tshirt #clothestore

View all tags
Posted on Aug 14, 2021
Eduardo Corrêa
Eduardo Corrêa

More by Eduardo Corrêa

View profile
    • Like