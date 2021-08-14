Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Parvez Khan

Rue La La - Women Shopping App

Parvez Khan
Parvez Khan
  • Save
Rue La La - Women Shopping App android app ios app online shopping app shop app shopping shopping app android ios design clean ui uidesign clean ux design ux ui design ui
Download color palette

Hello Creative People,

This is my new exploration of the Rue La La - Women Shopping App Design.

Let me know your thoughts on that. Your feedback and appreciation is always welcome❤️

📧 Wanna create something great?
Feel free to contact us - parvez7193@gmail.com

Parvez Khan
Parvez Khan

More by Parvez Khan

View profile
    • Like