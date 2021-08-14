Mishu

Travel blog landing page

Mishu
Mishu
  • Save
Travel blog landing page
Download color palette

Hi
I want to share a landing page built for the TRAVEL BLOG
What do you think about this shot?
Saved, share, and love if you like it and Happy to hear your feedback, Thanks!

************

I am available for new projects.
Just drop us a line at
mmrkmishu02tex@gmail.com

************

I will provide a quick analysis and a free proposal for it. Don’t worry, it is secure and confidential.

Thanks.....!

Posted on Aug 14, 2021
Mishu
Mishu

More by Mishu

View profile
    • Like