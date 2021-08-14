Frank MacGregor

Wolf of wrath

Frank MacGregor
Frank MacGregor
  • Save
Wolf of wrath graphic design pixel art 2d
Download color palette

I first started drawing the concept out by hand first, tried a few different designs, mainly for the head and than started drawing it digitally. It's pixel art style as it would work well for the game that it was designed to be implemented into as one of the bosses.

View all tags
Posted on Aug 14, 2021
Frank MacGregor
Frank MacGregor

More by Frank MacGregor

View profile
    • Like