architect office landing page

🎟️Designers, LAST CHANCE! Learn character design for animation with illustrator & motion director Sarah Beth Morgan on August 18 & 25! 🎟️
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
Landing page for the architect's office, intended to replace the previous page. After talking with the client, I decided to use the “one page” form, dressing the old content in a new design, while adapting the existing elements (eg logo) to the adopted color scheme. I have chosen a surprising concept with a city panorama, which directly relates to the nature of the company's operations. The whole thing is kept in a simple and elegant atmosphere, where the blackness is broken with an orange color taken from the company's logo. The project is crowned with small animations and details that do not dominate but create a nice experience.