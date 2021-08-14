architect office landing page

Landing page for the architect's office, intended to replace the previous page. After talking with the client, I decided to use the “one page” form, dressing the old content in a new design, while adapting the existing elements (eg logo) to the adopted color scheme. I have chosen a surprising concept with a city panorama, which directly relates to the nature of the company's operations. The whole thing is kept in a simple and elegant atmosphere, where the blackness is broken with an orange color taken from the company's logo. The project is crowned with small animations and details that do not dominate but create a nice experience.