Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Piotr Krężelewski

Daily UI 021 • Monitoring Dashboard

Piotr Krężelewski
Piotr Krężelewski
  • Save
Daily UI 021 • Monitoring Dashboard smarthome smart app smart home app smart devices remote control switch daily 21 100daychallenge dashboard monitoring dashboard air conditioning dailyui dailyuichallenge uiux designminimal dark theme dark mode
Download color palette

👋 Howdy, Dribbblers !
I just finished Daily UI Design Challenge #021 • Monitoring Dashboard.

🚀 Do you have any project that needs to be done?
I'm open to projects related to user experience, user interface design, including the development of a website in Webflow.
👀 Also see my website : kpwebdesign.com
__

🙏 Thanks for watching! Let's connect
Linkedin · Behance

Piotr Krężelewski
Piotr Krężelewski

More by Piotr Krężelewski

View profile
    • Like