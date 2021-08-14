Design Agency Landing Page

Hi Dribbblers 👋

Here I'm exploring landing page with some playful illustrations.

Hope you'll like it.

Tools used

• Design - Figma

Font used

Poppins

------------

Inspired by @Saikat Kumar ✪

Press "L" if you like it.

✉️ Have a project idea? I am available for new projects uiux.samiul@gmail.com

🔥 I will provide a quick analysis and a free proposal for it. Don’t worry, it is secure and confidential.