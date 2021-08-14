Manuel Sanchez

A Donde Dormiremos Esta Noche

Manuel Sanchez
Manuel Sanchez
  • Save
A Donde Dormiremos Esta Noche typography vectorart illustrator vector illustration graphicdesign design
Download color palette

A Donde Dormiremos Esta Noche (Where Will We Sleep Tonight) is based on a true life experience. I utilized the base of Bebas Neue in order to create my own custom type that was inspired by Santos-Blue-Moon El Mundo De Los Muertos with theses organic rounded shapes and pulled in some elements of skeleton nose in counters of the type. I utilized yellow in order to create the idea of light coming through dark spaces while it still tying it back to old vintage Mexican Horror film posters.

View all tags
Posted on Aug 14, 2021
Manuel Sanchez
Manuel Sanchez

More by Manuel Sanchez

View profile
    • Like