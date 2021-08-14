🎟️Designers, LAST CHANCE! Learn character design for animation with illustrator & motion director Sarah Beth Morgan on August 18 & 25! 🎟️
A Donde Dormiremos Esta Noche (Where Will We Sleep Tonight) is based on a true life experience. I utilized the base of Bebas Neue in order to create my own custom type that was inspired by Santos-Blue-Moon El Mundo De Los Muertos with theses organic rounded shapes and pulled in some elements of skeleton nose in counters of the type. I utilized yellow in order to create the idea of light coming through dark spaces while it still tying it back to old vintage Mexican Horror film posters.